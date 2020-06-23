Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever drunk scene was with none other than Jaya Bachchan!

As well all know by now, India's superstar Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing old memories and throwback photos on social media. We're fans of his throwback memories and Amitabh Bachchan never disappoints!

Recently, the Gulabo Sitabo actor shared yet another throwback photo on social media - an artwork from his film Mili, co-starring wife Jaya Bachchan. But what caught out eye was his caption with the picture that read: "Artwork for our film MILI... Jaya and me... and my first drunk scene... much before mirror scene of AAA, Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti."

Interesting, isn't it? While we remember Big B's impactful drunk scenes from the film Amar Akbar Anthony and Satte Pe Satta, his first-ever drunk scene was with his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the Amazon Prime film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and directed by Shoojit Sircar. A mid-day review of the film calls it "A little restless but ultimately riveting." Have you watched it yet?

