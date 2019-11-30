Amitabh Bachchan's grooves served with gravy in this Mumbai restaurant

Amitabh Bachchan's groove is gravy on your platter now! A restaurant in Mumbai, known to create cuisine names out of all things Bollywood, has come up with a few of quirky dishes on its menu that are meant to serve as tributes to the superhit songs and dialogues of Bollywood icon Bachchan. Big B recently completed 50 years in Bollywood and to celebrate the epic journey, Hitchki -- a popular Bollywood-themed Restobar in Mumbai -- is serving dishes named after the actor's dialogues and songs.

So, you could feast on Aaj Mere paas Paneer hai Chilli Hai, Yeh Dosti, or Jumma Chumma De De among other sumptuous serves. The restaurant will also celebrate Big B Night by playing his iconic songs on December 6.

Hitchki has always been popular for the innovative Bollywood names of dishes it serves. On the restaurant's spread, you have a thali named ‘Gogo Tussi Great Ho', besides dishes named Shahrukh Naan, Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Koffee With Garam and Anupam Kheer.

