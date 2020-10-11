Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati stylist: Used brooches, collar pins as they can be sanitised

Dress him up in a regal bandhgala, a classic suit or a quirky blazer, Amitabh Bachchan will pull them off with aplomb. The megastar, who turns 78 today, is a timeless fashion icon who keeps abreast of international trends and isn't afraid to experiment.

As the host of the ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan is seen flaunting distinct formal wear, five times a week. His wardrobe was earlier designed by leading couturiers, Rohit Bal and Ravi Bajaj, with Priya Patil serving as the stylist. She took over the reins in 2018. "He embraces unusual silhouettes, so he is the easiest star to work with. There are times when I wonder if a particular piece will look appealing, but when Mr Bachchan wears it, the outfit comes alive because of his

charisma and personality," says the stylist-designer.



Priya Patil, stylist

Work on his outfits begins as soon as the prep for the show is underway. Patil informs that the meetings were conducted virtually this year due to the pandemic. "He prefers dark colours like black, maroon and navy blue. As it is a late evening show, three-piece suits and bandhgalas go well, but there is a pop of colour in the pocket handkerchief, scarves and socks," she says.



Big B’s outfits being sanitised

Even as the focus was on upping his style quotient, there was an added responsibility this year to ensure Bachchan's safety. Where the host experimented with different tie knots last year—including the eldredge, trinity and rose knots—Patil did away with them this time around as they would need to be fixed constantly during the shoot. "Considering we are practising physical distancing, we have introduced brooches and collar pins instead. They can be easily sanitised as well."

Patil works out of her workshop in suburban Mumbai. "Once the outfits are tailored, we ensure minimum physical contact. When they are brought to the set at Film City, they are sprayed with disinfectants before being dispatched to his vanity van," says the designer, who wears a hazmat suit and has to go through sanitiser showers while on the set. The fabric and buttons would earlier be imported from Italy and the UK. "This year they were sourced from local traders since importing was difficult."

