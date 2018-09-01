Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to premier on September 2

television

This year, Kaun Banega Crorepati received the highest ever, record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 Days

Amitabh Bachchan in the teaser of Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC in its 18th year of existence since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. It's the 10th season this year. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big.

Kick-starting its 10th season with the campaign #KabTakRokoge, KBC celebrates the spirit of resilience in people. Every single participant – past, present and future – at some point in their lives, have persevered to make a dream come true. The campaign evokes the emotions of every KBC aspirant. This year, the show received the highest ever, record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 Days. This year, the show promises to be a visual delight for the viewers with the well-integrated use of Augmented Reality (AR) making television viewing a truly phenomenal experience.

Viewers can now look forward to a special 'Curtain Raiser' episode which will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday, September 02, at prime time.

While 50:50, Audience Poll and Jodidaar, the much-appreciated Lifelines, have been retained, this year will see the return of 'Ask the Expert' lifeline wherein one expert will be available to the contestant via video call link to help the contestant with an appropriate answer. For the first time in the history of the show, audio-visual questions, on varied subjects ranging from sports to politics, have been included in the format.

Furthermore, every Friday, the show will host - 'KBC Karamveer' – individuals whose heroic actions and good deeds have brought about a positive change in the society thereby becoming an inspiration for many.

With KBC Play Along on Sony LIV, viewers can enjoy the thrill of the gameshow by participating and matching their power of knowledge with the contestants on the hot seat simultaneously, starting 3rd September. With daily prizes up for grabs, viewers can work towards maintaining their position on the leader-board so that they may have an opportunity to feature on the show in the finale week as a participant. Furthermore, one lucky winner will stand a chance to win a Mahindra Morazzo.

