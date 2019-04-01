Amitabh Bachchan's look from Tamil film Uyarntha Manithan out

regional-cinema

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, who plays the lead in the film, shared Amitabh Bachchan's look on his Twitter page

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sports dhoti and gamcha in the first look of his character from upcoming Tamil film Uyarntha Manithan, which marks his Tamil film debut in a full-fledged role.

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, who plays the lead in the film, shared Amitabh's look on his Twitter page. Suryah took to twitter to share the pictures and wrote: "Happiest moment of my life. Thank you God, mom and dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of."

He also thanked Amitabh for working alongside him. Being directed by Tamilvaanan, the film will also be simultaneously made in Hindi. The project was officially announced last August.

Happiest moment of my life ... thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of .... ð toThe evergreen superstar â¦@SrBachchan ,â© sharing it with our super star â¦@rajinikanthâ© & Dir â¦@ARMurugadossâ© pic.twitter.com/Dwpd2s2nJG — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 31, 2019

Soon after the launch of the project, Suryah had said in a statement: "Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him. Now, to see it happening sends gold rush into my veins, but at the same time, I'm nervous to imagine that I am going to share the screen space with him."

The principal shooting of the project began earlier this month. Suryah had revealed last year that Amitabh has set aside 35 days for this project.

"We had requested him for 40 days. He showed me his calendar for next year and I was so inspired that he's so busy even at this age. He requested us to complete his portion in 35 days," he said in the statement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates