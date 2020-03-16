Search

Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Aani Cd to re-release due to Coronavirus

Published: Mar 16, 2020, 16:41 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Aani Cd, which released in the cinema halls, will now release again!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Amitabh Bachchan
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Aani Cd, which was released last week, is not running in the theatres anymore due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film will now release later. The decision was taken after the shutdown of cinema halls in several regions, including Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

"We have pushed the release date for our film Ab Aani Cd knowingly, what we need to concentrate on is safety which should be the priority. The response we received till now for the film has been overwhelming and to see that the audience is so supportive to wait for the film. I hope that people are safe and should take all the precautions needed until the time it is all in control.

"This will have to be a collaborative effort by all of us not only the entertainment field but includes every field to be home and stay safe so that we can fight against coronavirus by not spreading it but by ending it," Akshay Bardapurkar, producer of Ab Aani Cd, said. Directed by Milind Lele, Ab Aani Cd also features Vikram Gokhale.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK