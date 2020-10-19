Amitabh Bachchan's note of appreciation for Aahana Kumra

Amitabh Bachchan and Aahana Kumra teamed up in the 2014 television series, Yudh. Six years later, Big B was among the first to congratulate her for her win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Aahana Kumra bagged the Best Actress in a Lead Role award for her performance in the web series, Marzi. The veteran superstar posted, "Very proud of you. It was a privilege having you as a colleague and co-artiste." Kumra had two reasons to rejoice — her win and the words of encouragement from Bachchan.

Aahana was quick to respond and wrote, "This means everything to me @SrBachchan sir!! It's been an honour for me to begin my career with you and I promise to always keep working like you all your life! Thank you so much sir! You're a super human!! Indebted forever! @VootSelect #Marzi @AsianAcademyCr1 [sic]." Here's a look at their Twitter conversation:

This means everything to me @SrBachchan sir!! It's been an honour for me to begin my career with you and I promise to always keep working like you all your life! Thank you so much sir! You're a super human!! Indebted forever! ðÂÂÂðÂ¥³ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤¸‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¬ @VootSelect #Marzi @AsianAcademyCr1 https://t.co/qy5XCQI96j — Aahana Kumra llÛÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ÛÂ (@AahanaKumra) October 18, 2020

Ecstatic about her big win at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards, Aahana Kumra said, "When I read the script of Marzi, I immediately knew it would emerge to be a game changer. The character of Sameera Chauhan will always be closest to my heart. This is a milestone win for me and it simply wouldn't have been possible without the love from my fans and support from the entire cast and crew of Marzi. I would like to thank Rajeev for being a phenomenal co-star, Radhika Anand for penning this marvellous script, Anil Sir and of course Bodhi Tree Productions for bringing this fabulous concept to life. And last but not the least, a big thank you to Voot Select for giving me a fantastic platform to showcase my talent. I look forward to delivering more of such impactful performances and will continue to dedicate myself to each character that I bring alive on screen."

Taking to her Twitter account and talking about winning the award Aahana wrote, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play Sameera Chauhan in #MarziOnVoot ! Always indebted to you

@VootSelect #Bodhitreemultimedia ! Thanks @RK1610IsMe for being the best and thank you @AsianAcademyCr1 for recognising my work and awarding me!! #AACA2020 #Marzi [sic]."

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play Sameera Chauhan in #MarziOnVoot ! Always indebted to you @VootSelect #Bodhitreemultimedia ! Thanks @RK1610IsMe for being the best and thank you @AsianAcademyCr1 for recognising my work and awarding me!! #AACA2020 #Marzi ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/HTzbHwo4zg — Aahana Kumra llÛÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ÛÂ (@AahanaKumra) October 17, 2020

Based on the novel 'Liar' which is written by the BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams, Voot Select's original Marzi is a crime thriller that follows a web of lies and betrayals through a date night which leaves everyone conflicted on who is speaking the truth. The series has a rating of 7.3 on IMDB and is an odyssey of the marvellous slate of originals available on Voot Select. Launched on 3rd March, the OTT platform has captivated viewers across all age groups with its diverse content lineup.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news