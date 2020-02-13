Amitabh Bachchan's ode to Bollywood's most loved villain Pran

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the late legendary Bollywood actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary on Thursday. BigB shared some of his old pictures with the late actor on his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt tribute to him in an extended tweet.

He began the tweet by writing, "On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ..." "The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran," the senior actor wrote.

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

Bachchan further went on to explain the irony that as an actor Pran portrayed roles that are in contrast to his personality traits. "And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par !" read Bachchan's extended tweet.

Legendary actor Pran is known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of negative characters on screen. He has worked with Bachchan in classics like 'Don', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and 'Zanjeer'.

After almost 7 years of his demise, he continues to be one of the most loved villains of the Indian cinema. He was also bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in the year 2001.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever