Amitabh Bachchan's photo with a young Kareena in his arms will make your day!

Bollywood throwback photos are extremely fun and interesting to look at. They give us an inside glimpse into our favourite celebs' lives, which, let's admit, all of us are curious about. Now, a fan of Big B's has shared a throwback photo on Twitter that features him with Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and a few others. The fan shared the photo and asked Amitabh Bachchan, "Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji? I see @earth2angel #karishmakapoor"

To everyone's pleasant surprise, Amitabh Bachchan promptly replied, "bebo .. Kareena Kapoor Khan"! How amazing is this photo! And is it just us, or does Taimur look a little like young Kareena Kapoor in this picture?

Several Twitter users also commented on the photo; one of them said, "Amazing memories sir" while another comment read, "Wow! Love you sir jii."

A while ago, Big B had shared another photo of himself with Kareena on Instagram. He wrote, "Guess who..? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa.. had come with Dad Randhir.. hurt her foot.. and yours truly putting medication and taping it!!"

Amitabh Bachchan is one Bollywood megastar who's known to share the most fun throwback photos on social media. Many of his photos feature his kids - Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He recently wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

