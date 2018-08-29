Amitabh Bachchan's response on Salman Khan wanting to host Kaun Banega Crorepati is epic

television

The makers and the host Amitabh Bachchan of the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati are all set to bring back the 10th season from September 3 onwards.

Amitabh Bachchan

For the past eighteen years, the makers of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati have entertained the audience with its nine 'learning' seasons, along with the maverick host and a megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The show is all set to embark on a new journey from September 3 onwards. At a press conference held in Film City, Mumbai, Sr Bachchan spoke about his memorable journey with the show, its concept, and the contestants.

At the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked if he had to exchange his seat with the contestant, how far would he go on the show? To which, he quipped, "My work will fall into danger. I won't be able to answer more than three to four questions." Now, that the host will be sitting on the contestant's seat, there has to be someone to host the show, right?

Taking this forward, a few days ago, Salman Khan, who hosts the show, Dus Ka Dum showcased his desire of hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. When the 75-year-old was asked about his reaction to Salman Khan's desire, he affirmed, "He is welcome to host it. I invite him to come and host the show."

When asked the stalwart about how the quiz show has changed his life, Big B stated, "After coming here, you tend to develop a personal bond with the contestants. At times, due to some reasons, if the shoot gets delayed, I always wonder whether the contestants are shivering sitting in the air-conditioned studio, whether they have eaten something or no..."

He further revealed that on this show, he speaks that comes to his heart, whereas, in the films, there are certain restrictions on what you speak.

Apart from this, when the veteran actor was asked which actors are his favourite from the golden era, he was quick to mention Waheeda Rehman, Nutan, and Meena Kumari's names. He also considers himself fortunate enough to have the opportunity to work with Waheeda Rehman and Nutan.

While he spoke about them, he enthusiastically spoke about the actors from the current generation as well. "Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone... I'm afraid of working with these people, thinking that they'll eat me up. They are so brilliant. We took years to fine-tune our craft. They know what they are doing, right from the day one. Even Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, to name a few, know what they are doing. I am really fortunate to work with them. It's an unbelievable experience."

The young talents consider a letter and a flower bouquet from Amitabh Bachchan as the most prestigious award to appreciate their hard work.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, this season will have a special episode aired every Friday titled, 'KBC Karamveer,' which will lay down examples of the people who work extremely hard for their right and basic living.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for two films – Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra.

