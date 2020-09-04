Amitabh Bachchan adds yet another ride to his fleet of luxury cars
Amitabh Bachchan has bought a new car and made a new addition in his four-wheeler collection. The picture of him accepting the brand new keys have taken over the internet.
Amitabh Bachchan has yet another addition to his fleet of luxury cars. Big B took the delivery of the high-end vehicle at Jalsa. The actor's new purchase is said to cost over Rs 1.35 crore. The veteran superstar is known to take to the wheel, especially of his new buys. Will it be to the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets?
Amitabh Bachchan loves his cars and the actor's constant approach towards the fancy four-wheels are evident enough. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was clicked roaming the streets of the city in the brand new addition to their family.
The actor has already kickstarted his work and Amitabh Bachchan is back in action. He also posted a collage on Instagram, and this is what it read.
Speaking of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor has already started shooting for the same. In fact, while shooting the promo of the show, the actor followed all the safety measures on the set of the quiz show at Film City, Goregaon. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was tested coronavirus positive on July 11, and the actor was hospitalised ever since then. The actor, on August 2, tweeted that he has been tested negative but was still under quarantine at home for some time.
Also Read: In Pictures: Abhishek Bachchan flaunts his new luxury car during an outing in Juhu
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
On August 27, 2019, Sonam Kapoor was spotted outside a dance class in Mumbai with her brand new Mercedes. Sonam was all smiles for the paparazzi. Picture courtesy: mid-day archives, celebs Instagram and Yogen Shah
-
Katrina Kaif is a big fan of the Audi series. The Zero actress has now broadened her search for the perfect vehicle and bought a new Range Rover car.
-
Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia D'Souza gifted him a Tesla car on his birthday in 2017. The actor happily posted a picture of himself with the car on social media. He wrote, "So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. [sic]"
-
In 2016, Shah Rukh Khan added a white luxury car to his exotic magnificent collection of four-wheelers. It was a BMW i8. The BMW i8 is a luxury hybrid car, which runs electrically as well as on fuel.
-
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's swanky red Ferrari became the talk of the town in 2012 when the mandatory number registration plate was missing from the front of the snazzy car. The rear end, however, had one in place.
-
John Abraham's Lamborghini Gallardo was in the news 2013 when the actor took it out for a spin with Karan Johar.
-
That's Shahid Kapoor's red Jaguar. The actor was clicked with Priyanka Chopra, during one of the promotions of their film Teri Meri Kahaani, which released in 2012.
-
Richa Chadha celebrated the success of her film 'Fukrey Returns' by gifting herself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE.
-
Priyanka Chopra loves luxury cars and she owns a white S-class Mercedes. PC's husband Nick Jonas, too, is fond of cars!
-
Classy is the word to describe the collection of Ranbir Kapoor's cars. The actor, seen in the picture, is taking a ride in his red Audi R8 on the streets of Mumbai.
-
In 2016, Farhan Akhtar spotted outside Rock On 2 producer Ritesh Sidhwani's residence driving this luxurious acquisition. The actor loves sturdy and high-end cars!
-
A true blue car fanatic, Sanjay Dutt has a Ferrari 599, a two-seater Audi R8 and a Rolls Royce Ghost amongst other enviable names. The Rolls Royce Ghost was gifted to wife Maanayata Dutt after the birth of the twins, Shahraan and Iqra.
-
Hrithik Roshan may not seem like a car enthusiast but the reticent actor has a huge penchant for uber-cool drives. Seen here is Hrithik's Mercedes - S500.
-
Aamir Khan has an exciting range of cars -- from the Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom to the luxurious Bentley Continental, a BMW 6 series and a Land Rover Range Rover. In early 2014, a series of security threats compelled Bollywood star Aamir Khan to apparently purchase a Mercedes Benz S600 to tackle bullets and explosives.
-
While shooting for 'Happy New Year', Shah Rukh Khan gifted a brand new car to his director and close buddy Farah Khan. "Look what I got!!! Thaaaank you @iamsrk. Touched n beyond, (sic)," Farah posted on her Twitter page with a photograph, featuring the car, herself and King Khan. In the past, Shah Rukh had gifted her a Hyundai Terracan after the success of the 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na', and then a Mercedes S350 around the release of 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007. Pic/Farah Khan's Twitter account.
-
Mishti Chakraborty, who was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, poses with her sports car. The car was a gift from her mother.
-
TV actress Sneha Wagh, who is known for playing Ratan in 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', poses with her Audi.
-
Judwaa 2 actress Taapsee Pannu gifted herself a BMW in 2018.
-
Zareen Khan treated herself to a birthday gift: a shiny new Audi!
-
Hrithik Roshan gifted himself a Rolls Royce on his 42nd birthday. The doting dad took his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan for a ride in his swanky new car, the day he bought it.
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's swanky new BMW. The actress was seen taking her son Viaan on a ride in the new pair of hot wheels.
-
Vivek Oberoi poses with his swanky new Mercedes that was gifted to him by his father Suresh Oberoi.
-
John Abraham rang in 2017 by purchasing a swanky new car. He bought the Nissan GT-R Black Edition and can be seen posing with the car in the picture.
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly bought the Rolls Royce car in 2013. She still roams around in this car, whenever she comes to Mumbai.
-
In 2017, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bought a brand new car, a Mercedes-AMG, and were clicked taking a ride in their swanky four-wheeler. Shahid's progress, we guess, can be judged from his cars' number - from 700 to 7000. With his latest addition numbered 7000, the actor made a unique point - literally.
-
That's Sushant Singh Rajput's Maserati Quattroporte, which he bought in 2017.
-
In 2017, Rishi Kapoor bought this shiny new SUV and took it out for a spin. Did you know the number plate digits of all cars in the Kapoor household total up to '8'? Looks like the Kapoor clan believes in numerology.
-
Ranveer Singh gifted himself a swanky new set of wheels on his 32nd birthday. The 'Padmaavat' actor was spotted driving his brand new car at Bandra, Mumbai.
-
Mahaakshay Chakraborty with his Silver Mercedes convertible, which dad Mithun gifted him.
-
Vidya Balan and her Merc E350, which was gifted to the actress by her dad.
-
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas gifted the actor his first luxury car, a black Mercedes SUV, to mark the success of his film 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'. Evidently moved by the gesture, Siddiqui told mid-day, "I did not expect Shamas to get me such a lovely car. It probably is the most expensive gift I have ever received. I have concentrated on my work, never focusing on the perks, but, this is special. I will cherish it."
-
Emraan Hashmi has a new addition to his fleet of cars. The actor was spotted in July, this year outside his Bandra home behind the wheels of his yellow-coloured luxury sports car.
What do Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood stars have in common? They all own awesome cars! Here's a look at their swanky four-wheelers
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe