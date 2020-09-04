Amitabh Bachchan adds yet another ride to his fleet of luxury cars

Amitabh Bachchan has yet another addition to his fleet of luxury cars. Big B took the delivery of the high-end vehicle at Jalsa. The actor's new purchase is said to cost over Rs 1.35 crore. The veteran superstar is known to take to the wheel, especially of his new buys. Will it be to the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets?

Amitabh Bachchan loves his cars and the actor's constant approach towards the fancy four-wheels are evident enough. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was clicked roaming the streets of the city in the brand new addition to their family.

The actor has already kickstarted his work and Amitabh Bachchan is back in action. He also posted a collage on Instagram, and this is what it read.

Speaking of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor has already started shooting for the same. In fact, while shooting the promo of the show, the actor followed all the safety measures on the set of the quiz show at Film City, Goregaon. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was tested coronavirus positive on July 11, and the actor was hospitalised ever since then. The actor, on August 2, tweeted that he has been tested negative but was still under quarantine at home for some time.

