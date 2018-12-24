Amitabh Bhattacharya consciously avoids multi-composer, multi-lyricist space
Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, known for his work in films like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Dangal", says he consciously avoids being a part of the multi-composer and multi-lyricist space. "Earlier in my career, I did some films (which had multiple composers and lyricists in one film). Now, I consciously avoid being in the multi-composer and multi-lyricist space," Bhattacharya said at the Screenwriters Association's event here earlier this week.
"Composers like Pritam, Amit Trivedi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal-Shekhar and Ajay-Atul do entire albums. We all agree with one point that one person composes music and the other one writes the lyrics. They bring a colour to the film."
"If you take any landmark album, old times or recent ones also, when those two people do it together, a tonality is there."
