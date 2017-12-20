Amity student's death: CBI court orders cases against three

A special CBI court here today ordered that cases be registered against three students of a private university in connection with the death of a first- year student, who drowned in a swimming pool on the campus. Justin Xavier, a resident of Kerala

A special CBI court here today ordered that cases be registered against three students of a private university in connection with the death of a first- year student, who drowned in a swimming pool on the campus. Justin Xavier, a resident of Kerala, drowned in the Amity University's pool on September 3, 2009. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The CBI had submitted two closure reports in the court earlier. However, today, CBI Special Judge Chetna Singh taking cognisance of the matter ordered authorities to file cases against Jatin Kulkarni, Shashank and another student. Though the post-mortem report had said that Justin had died of injuries, his father moved the Kerala Hight Court, appealing the case be investigated by the CBI.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go