Amjad Ali on Pandit Jasraj: He gave a different dimension to vocal music

It's indeed a sad day for the world of music. Pandit Jasraj's passing away marks the end of an era. I shared so many festivals with Jasraj bhai right from the '60s. He gave a different dimension to vocal music. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely both musically and personally. May his soul rest in peace.

Achievements and accolades

. He created a form of jugalbandi called Jasrangi — usually done between a male and a female vocalist, who sing different ragas at the same time.

. Jasraj presented a few rare ragas including Abiri Todi and Patdeepaki.

. Jasraj is the first Indian musician to have a planet named after him by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

. The musician was compared to 16th century singer Tansen when at a concert in 1996, while performing the Raga Todi, a deer ran into the venue and stood alongside the stage.

. He has created over 300 compositions.

. Winner of all three Padma Awards Padma Vibhushan-2000, Padma Bhushan-1990 Padma Shree-1975. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee honoured Panditji as Rasraj, when he sang at Panchavati, the residence of the Prime Minister.

