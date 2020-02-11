AmmaMia: Esha Deol debuts as author, pens a book on parenting!

Actress Esha Deol has now turned author. She has penned her parenting experiences in a book titled AmmaMia. Esha took to Twitter to share the news. "#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice, and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia," she wrote. The foreword of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Take a look right here:

#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice & recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia Pre order here- https://t.co/tbDS6G4dwg pic.twitter.com/V3xgQ2100l — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) February 10, 2020

Sending best wishes to Esha, her Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa co-star Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: "3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol... this is a great new beginning for you."

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates