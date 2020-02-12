Ammy Virk: It was an amazing experience working with Ranveer Singh

Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. For Ammy, signing the film was a dream-come-true moment.

Ammy plays medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the Kabir Khan film and, apart from 83, he will also be seen in another upcoming Hindi film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is a patriotic drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"I really feel blessed to represent India in both these films. It was my childhood dream to foray Bollywood and be a part of such impactful stories. Now, whole India will watch my acting skills on the big screen," he told IANS. Ammy also shared his working experience with Bada Bhai Ranveer in 83.

"It was an amazing experience working with Ranveer paaji. He is like my Bada Bhai (big brother). He is such a big superstar. Everyone is a huge fan of him but he never made us feel small in front of him. He used to take care of us like his little brothers," Ammy added.

In 83, Ranveer essays Kapil Dev, who captained the underdog Indian team to a glorious victory at the World Cup. The movie is slated to be released on April 10.

Apart from his Bollywood projects, Ammy has several Punjabi films in his kitty too. He is currently busy promoting Sufna, slated to release on Valentine's Day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates