AMOL BAVDANKAR WILL THRILL THE AUDIENCE IN 'RED' - A SENSATIONAL, EMOTIONAL THRILLER

Film actor producer Amol Bavdankar is about to play a noteworthy role in the movie RED along with actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek , Payal Ghosh and Shakti Kapoor. The movie is being produced by Rajeev Chaudhari and Rekha S Jagtap . RED is directed by Ashok Tyagi known for directing movies like Riyasat!

AMOL BAVDANKAR

Amol is currently working on projects like web series and also producing a film which will be shot in UK and a Marathi film to be shot in mumbai in the coming year. Furthermore Amol is organising a Fashion pageant in Mumbai with some of the leading fashion designers of the country in 2021.

