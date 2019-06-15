Amol Ghodke reveals how he bagged his first film; reminds of Parineeti's debut

Amol Ghodke is a social media manager while Parineeti Chopra was a public relations manager at Yash Raj Films, who was roped into acting by the production house

Amol Ghodke

"Dream is not that you see in sleep, a dream is something that does not let you sleep." This quote by A.P.J. Kalam has given a direction to many people's lives. But we have an example of this quote. Who? How? Amol Ghodke is a young, talented social media manager from Pune. He has been managing celebrities and their social media accounts for quite some time now. He has even covered the corporate brands with this work. He knows the importance of a fit body so he has worked on his physique also. But how did this dedicated social media manager turned out to be a budding actor?

Well, one day he did a Facebook Live session for social media promotions. He went to his client's office, who was a director and they were looking for a perfect fit for one of their films. When Amol entered to ask about the live session the director just glared at him for a while. Apparently, it frightened Amol and he asked what's wrong? Suddenly the director asked would you act in my film? It obviously surprised Amol since he had absolutely no background of acting. Amol said that he did not know how to act. Later Amol attended many acting workshops where he received training from some well-known names. The shoot of Amol's film has begun.

When Amol Ghodke shot a few scenes he received appreciation for his efforts because he was immediately asked for more 2-3 films, which is a remarkable feat for him.

Amol is all set to make his debut with the two films in the coming year titled as Gandlay and Hero. Both films will be directed by Nikhil Wairagar. The shooting of these films will commence soon.

