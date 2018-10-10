Amrapali group playing 'hide and seek', says SC

national

Three directors of embattled real estate firm Amrapali Group were on Tuesday ordered to be taken into police custody by the Supreme Court, which castigated the company for playing "hide and seek" with the court and not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to the forensic auditors. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said the directors — Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — would remain in police custody till they hand over all the documents of the group's 46 firms.

"What is this happening? Why this hide and seek and blatant violation of the orders of this court?," the bench told the counsel appearing for the group and added, "You are playing with the dignity of this court". The two auditors — Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal — appointed by the court to conduct forensic audit of Amrapali Group, said they have not yet received all the documents. The bench termed it as "gross violation" of the court's order.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats. When the group's counsel said they have handed over documents to the auditors as called for by them, the bench said, "You are again telling a lie to this court. When they (auditors) are saying that they have not received the documents, you should be the first person to hand over them the documents as per orders of this court." The bench also questioned as to why the group has not yet handed over account books of the companies to the auditors.

