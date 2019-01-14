Amrapali Gupta: I'm excited about playing a 'vishkanya' in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara

television

Amrapali Gupta takes up yet another negative role, this time in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara

Amrapali Gupta

Actress Amrapali Gupta, popular for portraying negative characters in TV shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz, will turn evil for Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. "I'm excited about playing a 'vishkanya' in the show. I was looking for playing something positive on-screen, but I'm often offered roles that are either negative or grey. Finally, I found a character that was challenging and strong so, I took it, up" Amrapali said in a statement.

Even though she gets hate mails at times for being a troublemaker on-screen, she doesn't mind playing such roles.

"I tried playing a positive character in my last show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' and people gave me a good feedback, but still some people think that I'm the vamp from 'Qubool Hai'. It's fine as people still remember me. Not all the actors get a chance to leave a landmark," she said.

"And yes, there's a big difference between playing a negative role in a family drama and a supernatural show. Being an actor, I have to take such risks. I'll enjoy if people hate the negative character that I'll essay," she added.

