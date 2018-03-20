Amrapali Gupta: Teen Bahuraaniyaan' still special

Amrapali Gupta also married actor Yash Sinha in real life after the show went off air who portrayed her onscreen love interest and the couple are now blessed with a son named Kabir

Amrapali Gupta

Actress Amrapali Gupta says that the show 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan' is still very special for her. She remembers the show as it completes 11 years. It started from March 2007 and went off air in January 2009. The show won many major awards and was popular during its running time. Amrapali also married actor Yash Sinha in real life after the show went off air who portrayed her onscreen love interest and the couple are now blessed with a son named Kabir.

"I am thankful to Zee Tv, Paresh Rawal sir and Shakuntalam Telefilms for changing my life and giving me recognisation from Teen Bahuraaniyaan. The show is still very special to me, as I found my love who is my husband today from the sets of show. Even for Yash the show is very close that is why we named our son 'Kabir' it was the charecter name of yash in the show. The show got us to win many awards, Best Jodi, Debut faces, favourite bahu and so on. I still watch the show on the Internet and keep blushing. I really miss the cast as the once became my family and we really had great time shooting together," said Amrapali who has later done notable act in shows like 'Qabool Hai' 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Adhuri Kahaani Hamari'.

The couple, Amrapali Gupta and Yash Sinha became so famous from the show for their chemistry that later on they appeared in couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' in its 6th season.

The show also star popular Actors like Manish Raisinghan, Abhay Vakil, Smriti Irani, Aman Verma, Soni Singh.

