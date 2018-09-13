Amrapali Gupta to play ageless woman in TV show

television

Amrapali Gupta will be seen playing mother to actor Vatsal Sheth in the show

Actress Amrapali Gupta says she is excited to play an ageless woman in the horror show "Kaun Hai".

"I'm playing the role of Diti, who is very negative and also an ageless woman. She looks the same every time and in every birth. The story is very interesting. It's not similar to the negative characters that I have already played in 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Qubool Hai'," Amrapali said in a statement.

She will be seen playing mother to actor Vatsal Sheth in the show. Amrapali is also tied up with the TV show "Tujhse Hai Raabta".

