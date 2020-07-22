Amrin Qureshi celebrates father Sajid Qureshi's birthday

Amrin Qureshi who will soon mark her debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's film Bad Boy opposite Namashi Chakraborty celebrates her father Sajid Qureshi’s birthday by cooking his favourite dish at her own restaurant- 18th Century and pens a heart warming message for him on his birthday.

It was Amrin’s debut in the kitchen, however she cooked his favourite dish and fed him with her own hands which made a picture perfect moment.

“This recipe was passed down through my family from Grandma and is a favorite of my dad. It’s a memorable dish for any kind of celebration at home and today is a big day. It’s my father’s birthday, it has to be big”

Feeling all emotional, she also writes a letter for him “Thank you for lifting me in your strong wide arms and enveloping me in the tightest hug possible. It gave that 1 year old me the confidence, that there will always be one man I can unhesitatingly take refuge in. The one man that always encouraged me to reach for the stars was you. Your influence, your quiet yet strong presence was always there. Thank you for supporting me in my every ambition and helping me get through them. Remember—you always taught me to never give up; I promise I won’t ever give up. You are my biggest supporter, my rock and my inspiration. Happy birthday Dad”

