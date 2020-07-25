Amrin Qureshi celebrates her mom's birthday at her fashion store

Amrin who will soon mark her debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's next film "Bad Boy" opposite Namashi Chakraborty celebrated her mom's birthday at her fashion store.

Both the mother-daughter duo played dress up where Amrin tried some of her star pieces from her latest collection and posed for the camera.

In the picture Anjum Qureshi is seen cutting the cake and Amrin happily singing for her. This week has been special for Amrin as this happens to be her parents birthday week. Infact the actress also wrote a heart felt message for her mom on her birthday.

"Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and acts of love you've given me. Thank you for always being the shining example of what I want to be like when I grow up. To the most important and treasured woman in my life. It's hard to take credit for any of the successes I have in life. As hard as I have worked to become the best I can be, you worked even harder to help me reach my dreams. No matter how old I get, you will always be my rock and the person I run to when I need shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday Mom."

