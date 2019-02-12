Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri dedicates an emotional post for him

bollywood

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is said to make his acting debut with Paagal, which is said to release in summer of 2019

Vardhan Puri

Vardhan Puri, who makes his B-Town debut with Paagal, was spotted posing with a cardboard cutout of late grandfather Amrish Puri at a cultural festival in the city. Onlookers were heard saying his iconic line, "Mogambo khush hua."

Not only this, Vardhan, who attended Kala Ghoda Festival over the weekend, shared a heartfelt post on his social media account with the caption: ""Mogambo Khush Hua" 14 long years it’s been since you went to heaven but strangely it feels like you’re right here with me. You guide me at each step, teach me fearlessness and give me the power to dream. You taught me that everything is possible in life and that family comes first. I will make you proud. Promise!!! [sic]"

Amrish Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer. The actor also went through a brain invasive surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on 27 December 2004. His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain. After a while, he slipped into a coma and breathed his last around 7:30 a.m on 12 January 2005.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates