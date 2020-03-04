Amrita Arora shares never-seen-before pictures as bride on her 11th wedding anniversary

The feeling of nostalgia is the greatest feeling in the world, especially for Bollywood celebrities and their followers and fans. The recent actress to hurl herself into the realms of memories is Amrita Arora, who's celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with Shakeel Ladak.

The duo tied the knot on March 4, 2009, and that was the time when Twitter and Facebook were just born and Instagram was slightly far away from coming to existence. Cut to 2020, it's the best medium to share throwback pictures and make yourselves and the people around you happy. So why should Arora stay away?

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a lovely picture with her hubby Ladak where they both could be seen drinking a glass of Champagne and celebrating the fact that they both are going to spend the rest of their lives together. She wrote that what was, still is, followed by a heart. Dia Mirza and Tanishaa Mukerji were all hearts on the post. Take a look:

The husband also had something for his wife. He shared a candid picture of the actress and wished her a happy anniversary. Malaika Arora commented with a heart. Have a look right here:

What followed next was a string of pictures and memories. In the first Instagram story, Arora shared a beautiful picture of herself where she was dressed as a gorgeous bride. The green colour really suits her, by the way:

This was followed by a black-and-white picture with her hubby and the shyness on her face is fully palpable and heartwarming:

Here comes another moment where the sister of the bride, Malaika Arora, who looks breathtaking as always, helps her little sister and bride-to-be in getting ready for the grand occasion. Aren't the Arora sisters lovely?:

In this picture, the couple can be seen exchanging rings and the smile on the bride's face conveys a volume of emotions, from heartwarming to overwhelming to emotional. Take a look:

And here comes the family picture and we cannot take our eyes off Kareena Kapoor Khan, who rocks her shimmery golden dress:

Right from Sanjay Kapoor to Seema Khan, all have extended their warm wishes to the couple and we are waiting for more pictures!

