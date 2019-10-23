Amrita Arora wishes 'wonder woman' Malaika Arora happy birthday

Malaika Arora celebrates her 46th birthday today, October 23, and she spent the night before her special day with friends, partying and letting her hair down. Sister Amrita Arora took to social media to wish the fit and fab diva happy birthday. Amrita shared a couple of images on Instagram, a throwback photo and another from the recent party and wrote, "Happy birthday Wonder Woman @malaikaaroraofficial! I love you like I love wine...May you always shine and get more Divine! That's me being the poet and I didn't know it moment. I love you malla"

Several of Malaika's friends and fans responded to Amrita's post with birthday wishes of their own. Deanne Panday commented, "So cute. happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial sorry I missed the party last night", and actor Ashmit Patel wrote, "Hahahaha you're such a nerd. Happy birthday Malla", while Maria Goretti said, "Happy birthday dearest @malaikaaroraofficial .. And @amuaroraofficial you are the cutest .. Love to both of you ..."

Malaika Arora held a party for her close friends from the industry on the evening of October 22 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. It was quite a starry affair with the who's who of B-town in attendance. Some celebrities who attended Malla's birthday party were besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, beau Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others.

