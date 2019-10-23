Amrita Arora wishes 'wonder woman' Malaika Arora happy birthday
Malaika Arora celebrates her 46th birthday today, October 23. Her sister, Amrita Arora, took to social media to wish Malla a happy birthday.
Malaika Arora celebrates her 46th birthday today, October 23, and she spent the night before her special day with friends, partying and letting her hair down. Sister Amrita Arora took to social media to wish the fit and fab diva happy birthday. Amrita shared a couple of images on Instagram, a throwback photo and another from the recent party and wrote, "Happy birthday Wonder Woman @malaikaaroraofficial! I love you like I love wine...May you always shine and get more Divine! That's me being the poet and I didn't know it moment. I love you malla"
Several of Malaika's friends and fans responded to Amrita's post with birthday wishes of their own. Deanne Panday commented, "So cute. happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial sorry I missed the party last night", and actor Ashmit Patel wrote, "Hahahaha you're such a nerd. Happy birthday Malla", while Maria Goretti said, "Happy birthday dearest @malaikaaroraofficial .. And @amuaroraofficial you are the cutest .. Love to both of you ..."
Malaika Arora held a party for her close friends from the industry on the evening of October 22 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. It was quite a starry affair with the who's who of B-town in attendance. Some celebrities who attended Malla's birthday party were besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, beau Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others.
Malaika Arora, who mostly celebrates her birthday on a holiday getaway, this year she wanted to celebrate with her family and friends as she turned 46. Malla's party was no less than a starry affair! With who's who in attendance at a 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Malaika looked sensuous in her rose gold mirrored dress. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Last year, Malaika celebrated her birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York. This year she wanted to celebrate with her friends and family.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended her BFF Malaika Arora's birthday party at the Juhu hotel. Bebo looked pretty in her striped metallic top and black mini skirt.
Malaika Arora talking about her birthday plans said that after six years, she will be in Mumbai on her birthday.
In picture: Karisma Kapoor wore A-line red dress for Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Malaika Arora talking about it said, "This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family."
In picture: Arjun Kapoor gives a double thumbs up to the photographers as he arrives for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora Ladak looked in the mood to party in her rose gold sequin dress. She came in with husband Shakeel Ladak.
Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday party. Gaby shared a photo with Amrita and Malaika and wrote, "Forever goals. Happy birthday [sic]." And Arjun also shared a photo with Malaika and Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. [sic]"
Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party at the plush Juhu hotel. Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Housefull 4.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri poses for the photographers as she arrives for Malaika Arora's birthday bash in Juhu.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda wore a blue coloured turtle neck sequin top and denim for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink sequin dress as she attended Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Ananya Panday also attended Malaika Arora's birthday bash. Student Of The Year 2 actress wore an off-shoulder black dress for the party.
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party with BFFs Janhvi and Ananya.
Malaika Arora's parents Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at daughter's birthday bash.
Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan arrives for his mother's birthday party at with friends.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a metallic thigh-high slit dress as she arrived with husband Raj Kundra with Malaika Arora's birthday bash.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and were all smile as they posed for the photographers at Malaika Arora's party in Juhu.
Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram to share a photo with Malaika Arora from the party and wrote, "Happy bday you amazing, super hot, super positive, gorgeous woman!!! You are all kinds of goals!! Love u my "neighbour"...Have the most fabulous year P.s Last night was !! #malaikaarora #birthdaygirl [sic]"
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain arrive for Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party in Juhu.
Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Punit Malhotra pose for photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Neelam looked pretty in her black and white dress as she attended Malaika Arora's birthday party in Juhu.
Mumbai socialities Natasha and Adar Poonawalla also attended Malaika's birthday party.
Riteish Deshmukh wore an all-black attire of a leather jacket, tee and denim for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Rajkummar Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Made In China, attended Malaika Arora's birthday party with girlfriend Patralekhaa.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan at Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Karan Johar poses for the photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday bash.
Designer Manish Malhotra also came in for Malaika Arora's birthday party, he shared a lot of inside photos from the bash with Malaika, Kareena, Karisma, among others.
Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora light up red carpet