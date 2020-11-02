Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood become parents, welcome a baby boy

Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood had taken to their respective social media accounts to announce that they are all set to embrace parenthood. And now, good news is that they have become proud parents of a baby boy.

The couple has released a statement and said, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

And talking about Rao in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sood said, "I am feeling on top of the world right now. Look at the luck and the destiny in which I completely believe in. These are things which we do not plan..."

Speaking about pampering his wife during pregnancy, Anmol said "Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There's nothing new, that's the way I have been treating her from day one."

For Anmol and Amrita, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. "Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time! Talking about dealing with the pandemic, we didn't move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect," he said.

And when Rao was asked about her pregnancy, this is what she had to say while talking to Mumbai Mirror, "It's like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do."

Amrita also admitted that Anmol has been pampering her a lot. "Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to baby and me every night." The duo has also found their perfect song, "Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi", with one line in particular, "Thoda Hamara, Thoda Tumhara, Aayega Firse Bachpan Hamara."

