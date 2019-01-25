Amrita Rao: I don't want to be a heroine, but an actor

bollywood

Amrita Rao hopes Thackeray highlights her acting ability after previous roles pigeon-holed her

Amrita Rao in the film

"Stereotyping is a persistent problem in the industry," starts off Amrita Rao, who is still remembered as the demure bride she played in Vivah (2006). Thackeray, she says, has offered her a new lease of life.

Talking about slipping into the role of Meena Thackeray, Rao says, "Maasaheb was the spine of the family. She was graceful, dignified and selfless; both, a mother and father, because [her husband] Balasaheb led a busy life."

With little video footage available of her muse, Rao sourced Balasaheb Thackeray's sister Sanjeevani's interview, which had details about Meena. "Since Balasaheb and she married young, they were friends. He knew she was there for him, and she understood that he had to cater to a bigger cause."

With only limited roles making their way to Rao's resume over the last couple of years, it could be argued that her previous characters have restricted the kind of films coming her way. She hopes this offering has tables turning. "I don't want to be a heroine, but an actor. This film will help me establish [my prowess]."

Also read: Thackeray not a politically motivated film, say Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates