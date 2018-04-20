Amrita Singh wants Sara Ali Khan to have a meatier role in Simmba

With Simmba now marking Sara Ali Khan's debut, script being reworked to make star kid's role meatier at mom Amrita Singh's behest



Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan

While Sara Ali Khan was supposed to foray into Bollywood with Kedarnath, a tussle between the film's producers over the last few months has led to her making her debut with Simmba. Knowing the significant role that a launch vehicle plays in a debutante's film journey, Amrita Singh has apparently asked filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty to ensure her daughter has a meaty role in the cop drama.

Considering Temper - the Telugu film that Simmba is inspired from - had precious little for the leading lady to do, buzz is the Hindi script is being reworked to ensure more screen time for Khan. A source reveals, "The writers are reworking the parts of both, the leading man and his love interest. Since this is Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Amrita was clear that she shouldn't be overshadowed by Ranveer."

Though Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao will be the driving force of the actioner, Khan's character will be the reason behind his transformation from an unscrupulous cop to one with morals. The source adds, "The movie has a message about women's safety, with an emphasis on Sara's character. While the leading lady in the Telugu original served only as the love interest, her character will be more involved in the story." We reached out to Singh who refused to comment.

Also read - Rohit Shetty: Simmba different from Singham

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates