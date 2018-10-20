Amritsar-bound train mows down 58 people watching Ravan dahan

national

As the effigy went up in flames, most of the 700 people, moved back only to end up on the tracks

Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of the accident at Jora Phatak in Amritsar. Pics/PTI

In a horrific incident, at least 58 people watching a burning Ravan effigy, while standing on railway tracks were crushed by a speeding train here in Punjab on Friday. A large number of people were watching a huge Ravan effigy in flames while standing on the tracks at a railway crossing at Jora Phatak when the train on the way from Pathankot to Amritsar mowed them down, triggering anger and outrage.

It was not clear why the train did not halt despite the presence of so many people on the tracks and why the railway crossing was left open for people to gather there. Witnesses said as the effigy was set on fire amid exploding crackers, many of the around 700 people gathered at the event moved back from the flames only to end up standing on the tracks. "Out of nowhere came the train," said a man, sounding angry. "Before anyone could realise what was happening, it ran over scores of people."



Relatives mourn at the site of the train accident on Friday

"When the effigy started to burn in full flow, people began running away from it fearing it may fall over them," said another man. "They did not realise that a speeding train was coming and the train did not sound its hooter." Another man felt that the tragedy might have claimed at least 100 lives. The dead included several children, another witness said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh cancelled a visit to Israel after hearing about the tragedy and area legislator and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu told a news channel from Bengaluru that the death toll was alarmingly high.

Railway minister rushes back from the US

Hours after the Amritsar train accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled his engagements in the US and said he was returning to India. The minister, who is in the US to receive the prestigious Carnot prize, said the Railways was providing all possible assistance at the accident site.

