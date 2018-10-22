Video: Amruta Fadnavis takes risky selfie on ship in Mumbai, apologises

national

After the video circulated, Amruta Fadnavis was trolled on Twitter for allegedly taking selfie in a risky way

Amruta Fadnavis. Pic/ANI

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that she was ready to apologise after a video, showing her clicking a selfie sitting on the edge of a cruise ship, went viral. However, the first lady of Maharashtra maintained that the spot where she was sitting was safe.

After the video circulated, Amruta Fadnavis was trolled on Twitter for allegedly taking selfie in a risky way. Amruta Fadnavis was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya in Mumbai on October 20. "The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below," she told a Marathi news channel today.

"If anyone thinks I have made some mistake, then I apologise for it," she said. "I want to tell the youth that they should not take excessive risk to take a selfie," she added.

Watch video here...

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates