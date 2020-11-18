Amruta Fadnavis releases new song on Bhaidooj, gets slammed by Marathi filmmaker

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis has faced harsh criticism from Marathi film director and producer Mahesh Tilekar on her latest Bhaidooj song.

Amruta Fadnavis has dedicated her song called 'Tila Jagu Dya', to every woman. "Let her learn, Let her have the right to live if you want to make society strong, let her be able first," she said sharing the teaser of the song.

However, her singing skills did not impress many people including noted Marathi film director and producer Mahesh Tilekar who not only criticised her but also shared some advice.

Not mincing any words he said, don’t trouble people by singing, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"Despite having a good voice, due to lack of name and money, no one extends a helping hand and stands behind new singers. Many new singers in Maharashtra with a melodious voice don't get a simple opportunity, but why is 'this singer' who lives in her own world continuously harassing people," Tilekar said referring to her singing.

He didn’t stop there; he also implied that her songs inflict pain on others and went on to give her more advice. "Whatever you say, the word Amruta in the line 'Aaj Amrutacha Dinu' sung by Lata Mangeshkar is worth listening to from Lata Didi and hearing Dnyaneshwar Mauli's voice, "Others should at least try to live up to the name.

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis' song has already garnered over a million views in just 2 days. "I welcome both appreciation and criticism from you - will back soon for something new for you,” she said in a tweet.

