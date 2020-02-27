Now, Amruta Fadnavis takes a dig at Aaditya Thackeray, calls him 'cocooned worm'

A war of words broke out between former allies on Wednesday with Aaditya Thackeray slamming

Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's remark about the Shiv Sena 'wearing bangles', and the BJP's leader's wife, in turn, calling the Thackeray scion a "cocooned worm".

The former first lady of Maharashtra Amruta Fadnavis took a jibe at Aaditya Thackeray and said, "A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra !" she tweeted.

Aaditya, who is tourism minister in the Maharashtra government led by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, demanded an apology from Fadnavis for demeaning women. Fadnavis questioned the Sena's "silence" over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, and said that Uddhav Thackeray's party "may have worn bangles" (suggesting that it lacked courage), but the BJP will not keep quiet on the issue.

It is to be noted that Waris Pahan, a former MLA, had retracted his controversial remark, made at another rally. The Shiv Sena, which fell out with the BJP after the last year's assembly elections now shares power in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

(with inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates