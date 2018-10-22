Amruta Fadnavis: Today's girls should take inspiration from Princess Diana

national

She was the guest of honour at the second edition of the Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, organised by JEE & VEE Infrastructure, here in association with Hilton Hotels and Phoenix Marketcity Kurla on Sunday

Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who crowned 19-year-old Riya Rathod as Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, says girls must draw inspiration from the late Princess Diana who was a perfect mix of beauty and confidence.

"I feel platforms like these (the pageant) help participants to face the world with confidence. My best wishes to all the girls. Also, a small message to all of them. Don't spend more time in make-up, clothes and all. Beauty is important both inside and outside, but it's the confidence and positive attitude that shines through.

"I feel today's girls should take inspiration from Princess Diana. She was a classic example of natural beauty and confidence," Amruta Fadnavis said in a statement.

She was the guest of honour at the second edition of the Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, organised by JEE & VEE Infrastructure, here in association with Hilton Hotels and Phoenix Marketcity Kurla on Sunday.

Riya, from Vashi, was named the winner at the grand finale where a total of 15 participants contested against each other for the title. She thanked her parents whom she called her "pillar of strength".

Riya Wadhwani was the first runner-up, while Simran Kaur Saunta was declared the second runner-up at the gala, where the judges included singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress Sandhya Shetty, playback singer Vaishali Samant and architect and fashion blogger Swati Sharma.

Organiser Nishita Purandare, CEO Alom and Miss Tourism Universe 2017, congratulated the winners and thanked Amruta Fadnavis for her presence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates