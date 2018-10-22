Search

Amruta Fadnavis: Today's girls should take inspiration from Princess Diana

Oct 22, 2018, 23:21 IST | IANS

She was the guest of honour at the second edition of the Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, organised by JEE & VEE Infrastructure, here in association with Hilton Hotels and Phoenix Marketcity Kurla on Sunday

Amruta Fadnavis: Today's girls should take inspiration from Princess Diana
Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who crowned 19-year-old Riya Rathod as Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, says girls must draw inspiration from the late Princess Diana who was a perfect mix of beauty and confidence.

"I feel platforms like these (the pageant) help participants to face the world with confidence. My best wishes to all the girls. Also, a small message to all of them. Don't spend more time in make-up, clothes and all. Beauty is important both inside and outside, but it's the confidence and positive attitude that shines through.

"I feel today's girls should take inspiration from Princess Diana. She was a classic example of natural beauty and confidence," Amruta Fadnavis said in a statement.

She was the guest of honour at the second edition of the Alom Miss Mumbai 2018, organised by JEE & VEE Infrastructure, here in association with Hilton Hotels and Phoenix Marketcity Kurla on Sunday.

Riya, from Vashi, was named the winner at the grand finale where a total of 15 participants contested against each other for the title. She thanked her parents whom she called her "pillar of strength".

Riya Wadhwani was the first runner-up, while Simran Kaur Saunta was declared the second runner-up at the gala, where the judges included singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress Sandhya Shetty, playback singer Vaishali Samant and architect and fashion blogger Swati Sharma.

Organiser Nishita Purandare, CEO Alom and Miss Tourism Universe 2017, congratulated the winners and thanked Amruta Fadnavis for her presence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

amruta fadnavisnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

A glimpse into Mumbai's first craft village

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK