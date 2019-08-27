Amruta Fadnavis ups the glam game with her white checked pantsuit

famous-personalities

Amruta Fadnavis in her latest post on Instagram amazed her followers posing gorgeously in a white checked pantsuit paired with a black shirt and gorgeous silver heels

Amruta Fadnavis In a gorgeous white pantsuit and top knot bun. Pic/Instagram

The versatile first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is quite a fashionista and loves experimenting with her looks. She is known to rock both western and Indian attires elegantly and her recent Instagram post says it all. Amruta Fadnavis took to social media to share a few pictures of her that left the internet amazed. Check out the post below!

In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis looks stunning in a white checked pantsuit paired with a black shirt and gorgeous silver heels. She styled her hair into a neat top knot bun along with bright red lipstick and dark smokey eye shadow. She captioned this post as, 'Knowing others is intelligence, Knowing yourself is true wisdom! Mastering others is Strength, Mastering yourself is True Power! Self Realisation is in fact the only religion & greatest service we can render to the world !!' (sic).

Amruta Fadnavis shared another picture on her Instagram account with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and captioned it as, 'Don’t walk in front of me - I may not follow ! Don’t walk behind me - I may not lead ! Just walk beside me & be my friend ! Happy friendship day ! #friendshipday2019 #friendshipgoals #happyfriendshipday ! Thanks @tejasnerurkarr for the lovely pics !' (sic).

Also Read: Amruta Fadnavis looks exquisite in stylish black frill saree. See Photos

The versatile first lady of Maharashtra is known to be an active social worker, supportive wife and a role model for many women. She recently shared pictures of her posing in biker gear on a red motorcycle, which revealed the fearless and bold side of her personality. She is is a banker, singer social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Amruta Fadnavis is often seen at political events and charity shows with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold side of her was not only stunning and glamourous but also inspiring.

Also Read: Amruta Fadnavis reveals her dream project on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates