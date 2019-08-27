Amruta Fadnavis ups the glam game with her white checked pantsuit
Amruta Fadnavis in her latest post on Instagram amazed her followers posing gorgeously in a white checked pantsuit paired with a black shirt and gorgeous silver heels
The versatile first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is quite a fashionista and loves experimenting with her looks. She is known to rock both western and Indian attires elegantly and her recent Instagram post says it all. Amruta Fadnavis took to social media to share a few pictures of her that left the internet amazed. Check out the post below!
In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis looks stunning in a white checked pantsuit paired with a black shirt and gorgeous silver heels. She styled her hair into a neat top knot bun along with bright red lipstick and dark smokey eye shadow. She captioned this post as, 'Knowing others is intelligence, Knowing yourself is true wisdom! Mastering others is Strength, Mastering yourself is True Power! Self Realisation is in fact the only religion & greatest service we can render to the world !!' (sic).
Amruta Fadnavis shared another picture on her Instagram account with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and captioned it as, 'Don’t walk in front of me - I may not follow ! Don’t walk behind me - I may not lead ! Just walk beside me & be my friend ! Happy friendship day ! #friendshipday2019 #friendshipgoals #happyfriendshipday ! Thanks @tejasnerurkarr for the lovely pics !' (sic).
The versatile first lady of Maharashtra is known to be an active social worker, supportive wife and a role model for many women. She recently shared pictures of her posing in biker gear on a red motorcycle, which revealed the fearless and bold side of her personality. She is is a banker, singer social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Amruta Fadnavis is often seen at political events and charity shows with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold side of her was not only stunning and glamourous but also inspiring.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi's wife Amruta Fadnavis is quite a fashionista and loves the colour red. Her Instagram pictures are proof. For the Umang 2019 show, Amruta Fadnavis looked elegant in indo-western attire as she set the stage on fire with her soulful performance.
Amruta Fadnavis has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashionista choices. For the India Powai Centre inauguration, Amruta Fadnavis dazzled in a red netted dress as she carried the colour red with much ease and comfort!
From flawlessly carrying the red lehenga to rocking the trendy blazer, Amruta Fadnavis knows how to up her style quotient. In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis looks smart in a red blazer at an event in Mumbai.
In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis looks beautiful and elegant, as she carries herself with sheer grace in a beautiful red saree.
For an event in Mumbai, Amruta Fadnavis was seen donning a red leather jacket which she paired with black jeans. Amruta left her hair open which gave her a natural look.
In pic: Amruta poses with Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar and musician Anu Malik.
While walking the ramp as show stopper for Tribal craft of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis Fadnavis was yet again seen donning in a red avatar. This time, Amruta chose an Indo-Western kurta and paired it with white pants. She looked graceful as she walked the ramp
Amruta Fadnavis really knows how to light up an event whenever she attends one.
In pic: Amruta with her husband Devendra Fadnavis at an event in the city.
Recently, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in the USA for her 10 City 'Jai Ho' Charity Musical Concert as she was seen taking the states by surprise with her soulful performances. For the post-event, Amruta donned a beautiful red saree paired it with a necklace and left her long tresses open which gave her a natural look. What's more! Amruta complemented her look with a red jacket thereby giving some major goals on how to compliment a saree with a jacket.
Amruta Fadnavis and her daughter Divija are best of friends. From taking part in social causes to celebrating festivals, Amruta's candid pictures with daughter Divija prove that the duo is setting major mother-daughter goals.
In pic: Amruta and Divija seen twinning in red
Amruta Fadnavis has always managed to pull off the colour red in every dress. While sharing this picture with her fans and followers on Insta, Amruta wrote: #bosslady Act like a lady, think like a boss .... & believe in Brand 'U’!! Thanks
While felicitating and awarding the ace long-distance running queen Lalita Babar during an award show, Amruta Fadnavis was shining bright in a red chudidar. She complimented her look with hues of red lipstick and sindoor as she was all smiles for the camera.
In pic: Amruta Fadnavis is seen donning the traditional Lokmanya Tilak pagdi also known as the puneri pagdi after performing a pooja at a popular Ganesh Pandal in Pune.
Amruta Fadnavis loves to travel and is a wanderlust at heart. From solo trips to Tibet to enjoying the snow, Amruta Fadnavis often takes to Instagram to share pictures from her travel diaries.
In pic: Amruta Fadnavis is seen holidaying with her daughter Divija as she sports a red top paired with denims.
In her first music video "Phir Se", singer, dancer, and actor Amruta Fadnavis was seen dancing alongside Amitabh Bachchan as she pulled off a red dress with style.
In pic: Amruta Fadnavis dances with Amitabh Bachchan in the Phir Se musical video.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is quite a fashionista and has a knack for carrying the colour red with ease. From flawlessly carrying the red lehenga to rocking a trendy blazer, Amruta has been giving us some major fashion goals over the years. Amruta has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashionista choices. (All Pictures/Instagram Amruta Fadnavis)
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Yuki Ellias talk about their love for travelling, cooking and more