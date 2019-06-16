Amruta Fadnavis wishes dad on father's day with cutest message ever!

famous-personalities

Amruta Fadnavis took to Instagram to wish her dad with an adorable message on Father's day. See Photo!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Amruta Fadnavis

It's Father's Day today, and people have taken to social media to wish their daddy dearest on this special day. Amruta Fadnavis also took to Instagram to and penned down a heartfelt note wishing her father on the occasion.

Amruta Fadnavis posted a picture with her father, daughter and herself on Instagram and wrote, ''My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: 'He believed in “Me” .... #happyfathersday ... to our superheroes ... our Fathers!#fathersday.'

The versatile first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis is known for her active participation in social work, as a supportive wife, and a role model for many women. She is also known as a style icon for her classy and elegant fashion sense. She is a singer, banker, social activist and married to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Amruta Fadnavis had also shared pictures of her posing in biker gear on a red motorcycle, which revealed the fearless and bold side of her personality. She is often seen at charity shows, political events with her husband, Devendra Fadnavis and singing shows, but this bold and daring side of her was unusual and inspiring. She shared these pictures on Instagram to probably express her views on women power and everything that a woman can do. Amruta Fadnavis complemented the photo pose in a velvet royal blue jacket and pants paired with a bright olive green helmet. The pictures prove that she is a responsible citizen of the country as though she was posing for a picture she still had her helmet on.

