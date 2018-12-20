AMU students march to mourn civilian killings in Kashmir

national

The students, led by leaders of the AMU Students Union, Wednesday evening wore black bands and carried placards which said 'Kashmir is Bleeding', 'No More Hate' and 'Respect Human Rights'

Aligarh Muslim University. Pic/PTI

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University held a candle light peace march to protest against the recent killings of seven civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The students, led by leaders of the AMU Students Union, Wednesday evening wore black bands and carried placards which said 'Kashmir is Bleeding', 'No More Hate' and 'Respect Human Rights'.

The seven civilians died in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on December 15 when security forces allegedly opened fire at an unruly crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and an Army man were killed, police had said.

The students began their march from the Maulana Azad Library which culminated at the Baab-e-Syed gate. Later, president of the AMU Students Union Salman Imtiaz handed over a memorandum to the district authorities, addressed to the President of India, stating that it is now imperative that the situation in the Kashmir Valley should be urgently prevented from deteriorating further.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever