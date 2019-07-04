Search

Amul calls Charulata Patel 'Grandmother India', celebrates with doodle

Published: Jul 04, 2019, 15:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The doodle shows a caricature of Charulatha Patel surrounded by children as they root for Team India

Pic courtesy: Twitter

Indian cricket team's superfan Charulatha Patel has taken over social media ever since she was spotted at India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Anand Mahindra became her fans and now Amul India has also joined the party.

Amul paid a tribute to the 87-year old fan by dedicating an adorable doodle to her which they captioned saying, "Grandmother India," with a text written in the bottom saying, "for fans old and young."

Twitterati also appreciated Patel's enthusiasm. While one user wrote, "Absolutely marvellous! Both the grandmother and the topical." Another wrote, "Amul creates some of the most endearing ads!"

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

