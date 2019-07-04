Amul calls Charulata Patel 'Grandmother India', celebrates with doodle

national

The doodle shows a caricature of Charulatha Patel surrounded by children as they root for Team India

Pic courtesy: Twitter

Indian cricket team's superfan Charulatha Patel has taken over social media ever since she was spotted at India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Anand Mahindra became her fans and now Amul India has also joined the party.

Amul paid a tribute to the 87-year old fan by dedicating an adorable doodle to her which they captioned saying, "Grandmother India," with a text written in the bottom saying, "for fans old and young."

#Amul Topical: 87 year old Super Fan cheering Indian cricket team makes social media waves! #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/5BbI8y8YHV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 3, 2019

Twitterati also appreciated Patel's enthusiasm. While one user wrote, "Absolutely marvellous! Both the grandmother and the topical." Another wrote, "Amul creates some of the most endearing ads!"

Amul creates some of the most endearing ads! — Rishi (@rishis75) July 4, 2019

Absolutely marvelous! Both.. the grandmother and the topical @RahuldaCunha — Paras Bagchi (@bagchi_p) July 3, 2019

On point. Adorable. Topical. You're a habit, I never want to change — PArti (@artiprakash) July 4, 2019

