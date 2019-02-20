Amul celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's 'golden jubilee' in cinema with a doodle

bollywood

Amul has celebrated Amitabh Bachchan completing 50 years in cinema with an adorable doodle

Amul's doodle art/picture courtesy: Amul's Twitter handle

The doodle, which is captioned "Tab bhi B, Ab bhi B" refers to the megastar's long stint in the film industry and shows caricatures of the actor both during his early days and his present form.

Abhishek Bachchan too shared Amul's doodle on his Twitter handle.

Earlier last week, Abhishek Bachchan had taken to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with a heartfelt message for his father on completing 50 years in the industry.

In the photo, where Abhishek can be seen in a quirky grey sweatshirt which has Big B's image and the word 'icon' printed on it, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor reminded everyone of the hard work and dedication Big B has put in the last 50 years and how he is still devoted to his work despite being in his 70s.

"ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years," he wrote alongside the picture.

