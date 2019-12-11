Amul's cartoon on onion prices wins Internet

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The skyrocketing prices of onions in retail markets have burned a hole in the consumer’s pocket. The prices of onions that range between Rs 150 to Rs 180 kg across the country have also compelled some restaurants to remove snacks and other food items that use the vegetables as their main ingredient.

Apart from altering people’s budgets, the onion prices have also made way for funny memes and videos that have been making rounds in social media for quite some time now. And Amul, that is known to have a funny take on all the news-making issues through their topical cartoons, has posted their latest one on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The cartoon shows the Amul girl juggling onions with the caption reading, "Kaho na pyaaz hai!" referring to the Bollywood film, "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai". The endnote of the cartoon reads, "Amul, Won’t make you cry!"

The post has been retweeted 225 times so far, with many relating to the situation, suggesting alternate captions for the cartoon, while also appreciating Amul's marketing skills.

Great cartoon. The only way to curb the price hike and black marketing is to boycot Onions #boycotOnion — Kannan G (@dalmiageekanna) December 10, 2019

kaha se laate ho itni witty...apt comments!! Yes..you won't make us cry, you will make us think...laugh!! But you will never let us downðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vidhya Sagar (@vidhyasagar12) December 10, 2019

Guys you are the Best!!!! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — anjallee (@anjallee4) December 11, 2019

Time for you to launch onion butter. — YogiRocks\m/ (@YEthape) December 10, 2019

The post has been liked over 1500 times. What do you think about Amul's ad?

