Amusement parks and facilities need laser-sharp rules

opinion

Laser-sharp rules and razor sharp implementation and focus are the answers to this problem

A grisly go-karting accident that occurred last week takes one back to more than two decades.

At the time, this paper had an equally horrific report about a girl who had lost her scalp after her hair got entangled in a giant wheel at a garden in Juhu. The operator, who should have been near the wheel once it was in motion, had wandered off, which is why it could not be stopped.

The girl's scalp was ripped off before the wheel was brought to a halt. In last week's incident, the girl's open hair was caught in the motor of a go-kart at a facility in Mahabaleshwar and half of her scalp was ripped off.

As stated in the report, the go-karting company refused to take any responsibility. Yet, they arranged for medical care and even paid for the ambulance to bring the injured 12-year-old to Mumbai.

We need to have trained staff at amusement parks and facilities. First of all, at all go-kart facilities, hair should be tied up tight and staffers have to ensure it is not loose or likely to slip out from under the helmet. This is mandatory before patrons are allowed access to the go-kart.

Clear signboards outside every ride should also enumerate and cite measures to ensure safety and security of the patrons.

There has to be one manager at every station, to answer pre-ride queries and take charge in case of any emergency as well as be the final authority if somebody is not to be allowed on the ride.

Passing the buck, shrugging shoulders, burying one's head in the sand are responses and an attitude that are not only unwarranted, but also dangerous.

Oversights and avoidable accidents cannot be allowed to happen in a professional set up. Lives and limbs are at stake.

Laser-sharp rules and razor sharp implementation and focus are the answers to this problem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates