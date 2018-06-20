Amy Adams finds husband's parenting skills 'sexy'

Amy Adams and Le Gallo, who married in 2016 after nearly 15 years together, welcomed Aviana, their only child, in 2010

Amy Adams. Pic/AFP

Actress Amy Adams thinks it's "sexy" of her husband Darren Le Gallo to have good parenting skills. The 43-year-old actress opened up to magazine Marie Claire about parenting her daughter Aviana Olea, 8, with her husband, reports people.com. "It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," she said of Le Gallo.'

Adams and Le Gallo, who married in 2016 after nearly 15 years together, welcomed Aviana, their only child, in 2010. The actress features in the series "Sharp Objects", an adaptation of author Gillian Flynn‘s debut novel, which tells the story of a woman who returns to her Missouri hometown to solve the murder of two young girls.

"There's just so much truth in the darkness and the sadness and I'm willing to explore it now in a different way," she said of the role. "Before, I thought people wouldn't like me or they would think I was crazy. Now I know I can navigate my own personal darkness and it won't consume me." On the subject of aging gracefully, Adams said: "I want to do everything I can that does not involve needles or knives."

