Amy Adams joins Joe Wright's Woman in the Window

Amy Adams

Hollywood star Amy Adams is set to star in Joe Wright's next directorial venture The Woman in the Window. Tracy Letts has penned the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing the project, reported Variety. The film is based on A.J' Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018. Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing the project for Fox 2000.

