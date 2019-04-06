Amy Adams to star in 'Hillbilly Elegy'

hollywood

Amy Adams

American actor Amy Adams is all set to star in Netflix's adaptation of 'Hillbilly Elegy'. American filmmaker Ron Howard, best known for films like 'A Beautiful Mind', 'The Da Vinci Code' and 'Rush' is on board to direct the upcoming film, reported Variety. 'Shape of Water' fame screenwriter Vanessa Taylor adapted the script.

Howard will also produce alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and J.D. Vance will serve as the executive producers of the project.

Based on the book 'Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis' by J.D. Vance, the movie is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale law student forced to return to his hometown.

Along with the author, the characters in the story include his grandparents, aunt, uncle, sister, and his mother. Imagine has been working on the film since 2017 when it acquired the rights.

Adams had a busy 2018, starting with her role in the HBO limited series 'Sharp Objects', which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Followed by, her Oscar-nominated performance as Lynne Cheney in the Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice'.

She will be next seen in the adaptation of the New York Times bestseller 'Woman in the Window', which co-stars Julianne Moore and is being helmed by Joe Wright.

