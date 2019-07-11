Amy Adams' Woman in the Window delayed after test audience finds it confusing

hollywood

Amy Adams-starrer Woman in the Window"is set to be delayed after screening for a test audience left them confused.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams-starrer "Woman in the Window" is set to be delayed after a screening for a test audience left them confused. The film, which was greenlit by Fox 2000, now owned by Disney, will be undergoing five days of reshoots, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on AJ Finn's book of the same name, "The Woman in the Window" is the story of a child psychologist with agoraphobia (Adams). She witnesses a shocking crime involving her new neighbours, but no one believes her.

The thriller has been directed by Joe Wright and also features Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell and Brian Tyree Henry. Disney has pulled the project from its October release calender and moved to a mystery date in 2020.

"We're dealing with a complex novel. We tested the movie really early for that very reason. We wanted to make it better, and we've had Disney's full support in doing that, says Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler.

Gabler will soon be departing the studio after the film's release. She is currently serving as a consultant on the movie.

The production on the film has faced troubles since the start. Previously, Finn, a pseudonym for novelist Dan Mallory, was called out in a New Yorker story in February that alleged he had spent years crafting untruths about his personal life and history while rising up the ranks in the publishing world.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates