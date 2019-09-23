Amy Jackson becomes mother to a baby boy, shares a heartfelt post
Here's wishing Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their new angel.
Amy Jackson has finally given birth to a baby boy and embraced motherhood, and has become the newest mother in B-Town. Taking to her Instagram account, she welcomed the newest angel in her life, Andreas. Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged in May and the actress hosted a grand baby shower in August with a grand celebration. In case you missed the pictures, here's a quick look:
View this post on Instagram
The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon teamâÂ¨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life ðÂÂÂ Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign âÂ¨ðÂÂ¸ Feeling very blessed ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography for @hellomag
The actress, known for films like Singh Is Bliing and 2.0, has been away from the big screen for a while to dedicate all time to herself and her family. This is a new and a beautiful chapter in her life that she has welcomed with a heartening post. The couple is yet to tie the knot and we are waiting for the day when they embrace each other for a lifetime. Here's wishing both Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their new angel.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Sunny Leone becomes mother, adopts baby girl