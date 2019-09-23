Amy Jackson becomes mother to a baby boy, shares a heartfelt post

Amy Jackson has finally given birth to a baby boy and embraced motherhood, and has become the newest mother in B-Town. Taking to her Instagram account, she welcomed the newest angel in her life, Andreas. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onSep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged in May and the actress hosted a grand baby shower in August with a grand celebration. In case you missed the pictures, here's a quick look:

The actress, known for films like Singh Is Bliing and 2.0, has been away from the big screen for a while to dedicate all time to herself and her family. This is a new and a beautiful chapter in her life that she has welcomed with a heartening post. The couple is yet to tie the knot and we are waiting for the day when they embrace each other for a lifetime. Here's wishing both Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their new angel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates