MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Amy Jackson becomes mother to a baby boy, shares a heartfelt post

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 17:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Here's wishing Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their new angel.

Amy Jackson becomes mother to a baby boy, shares a heartfelt post
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson has finally given birth to a baby boy and embraced motherhood, and has become the newest mother in B-Town. Taking to her Instagram account, she welcomed the newest angel in her life, Andreas. Have a look at the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onSep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged in May and the actress hosted a grand baby shower in August with a grand celebration. In case you missed the pictures, here's a quick look:

The actress, known for films like Singh Is Bliing and 2.0, has been away from the big screen for a while to dedicate all time to herself and her family. This is a new and a beautiful chapter in her life that she has welcomed with a heartening post. The couple is yet to tie the knot and we are waiting for the day when they embrace each other for a lifetime. Here's wishing both Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their new angel. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amy jacksonbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sunny Leone becomes mother, adopts baby girl

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK