Amy Jackson celebrates son Andreas' 1st birthday with an enchanted garden theme birthday party

Ek Deewana Tha actress Amy Jackson, who rose to fame with her stint in Robot 2, opposite Rajinikanth, celebrated her son Andreas' first birthday on September 17, 2020. Amy and her family hosted a huge birthday bash at their London residence. On the special occasion for her son, she hosted a sweet snchanted garden themed birthday party. The three-tier cake was loaded with mushrooms, cute little forest animals, and a wooden bark styled fondant cake. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram My beautiful baby boy’s special day â¨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onSep 23, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Speaking about Amy Jackson, the actress stunned in a white wrap-around dress, and her fiance George Panayiotou was clicked wearing a black tee, paired with grey coloured chinos. The entire celebration looked extremely classy and chic. Birthday boy Andreas looked adorable in a green baby suit.

For the unversed, Amy and George exchanged the rings in May 2019, and the actress announced her pregnancy in March 2019. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has starred in many Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Amy's last movie outing was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Amy Jackson's notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

The actress has also teamed up with PETA, such as Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Amrita Rao, R Madhavan, Murali Kartik and Rahul Sharma.

