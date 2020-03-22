Amy Jackson shares an adorbale picture of her son Andreas, asks us to stay safe amidst Coronavirus
Amy Jackson shared a picture of her son Andreas on social media and asked us to stay safe and stay at home amidst the Coronavirus pandemic!
Amy Jackson shared a picture of son Andreas to make netizens go awww. The 2.0 (2018) actor has been in self-isolation at home in London. She wrote, "There's no doubt, we are living through some very uncertain times. Let's do the right thing, please stay home. If not for yourself, do it for your parents and grandparents. I've used this time to take a step back from this crazy world and do some soul searching. Here's my AJP to brighten up your day (sic)."
This was truly an adorable picture that captured the cuteness of her toddler. It's a candid moment and as much as you all are likely to admire his cuteness, you also must read the caption carefully and take due precautions.
Take a look right here:
I was super pessimistic about posting and scrolling through social media this last week but I’ve decided to change my perspective and use it as a way of connecting and motivating people who like myself, have been struggling. There’s no doubt, we are living through some very uncertain times right now... but we’ve got this!! Let’s do the right thing, please stay home. If not for yourself, do it for your parents and your grandparents - they need our help in defeating this virus which is potentially life threatening for them. It’s Day 6 of self isolation in our house and it’s actually been a blessing in disguise. I’ve used this time to take a step back from this crazy world and do some real soul searching/ snacking 24/7. I know you might be feeling anything but ‘happy’ right now, but you can find joy in the simplest of things.. being completely present with your loved ones, concentrating on your personal growth, learning something new - use this time to heal, rejuvenate and do the things you never get chance to! You might be feeling like many of your choices have been taken away from you but you’re still able to choose your mindset!! Make sure you choose your mindset very carefully, that thing can make or break you ðð¼ soooo what’s giving you your little bit of joy today!? Here’s my AJP to brighten up your day ð
