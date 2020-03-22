Amy Jackson shares an adorbale picture of her son Andreas, asks us to stay safe amidst Coronavirus

Amy Jackson shared a picture of son Andreas to make netizens go awww. The 2.0 (2018) actor has been in self-isolation at home in London. She wrote, "There's no doubt, we are living through some very uncertain times. Let's do the right thing, please stay home. If not for yourself, do it for your parents and grandparents. I've used this time to take a step back from this crazy world and do some soul searching. Here's my AJP to brighten up your day (sic)."

This was truly an adorable picture that captured the cuteness of her toddler. It's a candid moment and as much as you all are likely to admire his cuteness, you also must read the caption carefully and take due precautions.

Take a look right here:

