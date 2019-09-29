Amy Jackson shares another picture with her newborn son on social media
Amy Jackson, who recently embraced motherhood, shared another picture with her newborn son on her Instagram account.
Amy Jackson has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas. The actress took to Instagram and shared an image that showed her seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.
She captioned the image: "My boy and me... P.s. I think I'm about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance... He's just too cute."
Have a look at the post right here:
Amy and her fiance, George Panayiotou, became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.
Amy and her fiance, George Panayiotou, became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.

She announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas."
Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie, Madrasapattinam, and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.
Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.
