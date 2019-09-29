MENU

Amy Jackson shares another picture with her newborn son on social media

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 15:35 IST | IANS

Amy Jackson, who recently embraced motherhood, shared another picture with her newborn son on her Instagram account.

Picture Courtesy: Amy Jackson/Official Instagram Account
Picture Courtesy: Amy Jackson/Official Instagram Account

Amy Jackson has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas. The actress took to Instagram and shared an image that showed her seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.

She captioned the image: "My boy and me... P.s. I think I'm about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance... He's just too cute."

Have a look at the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My boy and me âÂ¾ p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance ðÂÂÂ he’s just too CUTEEE

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onSep 26, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

Amy and her fiance, George Panayiotou, became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.

She announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." In case you missed it, here's the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onSep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie, Madrasapattinam, and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

